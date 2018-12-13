Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption One of the stab wounds Andrew Mason suffered penetrated 17cm (6.6ins) into his chest

A drug dealer accused of murdering a man who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" told the victim to walk away, a court has heard.

Matthew Fathers is accused of stabbing Andrew Mason, 31, in Welwyn Garden City last June.

St Albans Crown Court has heard the accused was attempting to stab drug user Darryl Daley in a bid to stop him stealing from him.

Mr Fathers, 30, denies murder. Mr Daley, 46, denies attempted robbery.

Cocaine dealer Mr Fathers, of Little Hardings, fatally attacked Mr Mason when he left a flat in Moyne House, Ley Walk, the court has heard.

Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC told jurors there was no need for Mr Fathers to attack Mr Mason as he was no threat or obstruction.

Despite saying the row between the two defendants was "nothing to do with me", Mr Mason had the knife plunged twice into his body, the court was told.

Fathers admitted the stabbing, but said he was acting in self-defence. He made no comment to police questions.

Before Fathers was arrested in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, the court heard he called Mr Mason's brother, telling him his sibling "was given an opportunity to walk away".

"What would you do if two men came at you with ..... knives? Your brother killed himself because he did not walk away," he said.

"I told him to walk away."

The prosecutor said Father's account was a lie.

The trial continues.