Image copyright Luton Salvation Army Image caption Maj Ralph Walker said he was "overwhelmed" with the number of donations

Thousands of toys have been donated to a church after a thief stole presents that were destined for families in need.

Luton Salvation Army said four or five bags of gifts were taken in the early hours of 17 November.

Maj Ralph Walker, commanding officer for the church, said he was "overwhelmed" with the response which saw 4,000 toys donated.

About 800 parcels were handed out to families on Thursday.

Maj Walker said: "I have never had a response like this before, it's been overwhelming. Because of the burglary it has sparked everyone to donate.

"Their response has been incredible and we want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped however big or small."

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Bedfordshire Police last month released CCTV of a man they wanted to speak to

In 2017 the church handed out 655 parcels to families "who have nothing at Christmas", Maj Walker said.

This year it had been "manic" he said, as so many more people needed help.

In the end the church handed out 800 parcels, more than 100 more than planned. The gifts went to 800 children from 300 families.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said no arrests had been made in connection with the theft.