A vet has dressed up as a giant mouse in order to examine a nervous rescue dog.

Rupert the Dalmatian needed specialist orthopaedic surgery at Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hitchin but growled when vets tried to touch him.

To calm his nerves, vet Mike Farrell donned a mouse onesie sent by his owner to comfort him which allowed Rupert to be "examined safely".

Rupert is now recovering from surgery to treat a cruciate ligament rupture.

Sonya Schiff from London said she adopted him from The Dogs Trust a couple of years ago and it took a year for him to bond with her due to some "serious guarding issues and aggression".

Rupert also had separation anxiety if she left him and he was also occasionally lame and very protective about his legs.

The dog was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament problems and referred to orthopaedic specialist Mr Farrell for surgery.

"I was really worried about him going into hospital and thought he might benefit from having the scent and sense of me with him," Ms Schiff said.

"I thought the mouse romper suit, which I often wear at home to relax in would make a reassuring bed for him in the kennels."

Mr Farrell said the veterinary surgery did not usually allow bedding from home but in this case they thought "it had the potential to help Rupert a lot".

However, when the dog growled at him when he was wearing his normal clothes he decided to go a step further and put on the giant mouse outfit.

Dog behaviourist Monika Kafno said: "A dog's bedding or favourite toy brought into unfamiliar environment will have a calming and settling effect as it will be a scent associated with comfort and home life."