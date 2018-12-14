Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ally Law's YouTube channel has nearly 2.2m subscribers

A YouTube prankster who broke into the Celebrity Big Brother house and Thorpe Park has been banned from TV studios and theme parks across much of the UK.

Ally Law, 21, from Southampton, climbed the theme park's Stealth rollercoaster ride with a camera in July 2017.

In January, he filmed himself with a friend entering the Big Brother House during a live eviction show.

Law, whose YouTube channel has nearly 2.2m subscribers, has been given an interim criminal behaviour order (CBO).

This bans him from entering any film or TV studio, areas of bridges or buildings not open to the public, any commercial property outside business hours and any property owned by Merlin Entertainments.

He is also banned from inciting others to do so and from posting on social media or sharing footage or photographs of any production in any studio in England, Northern Ireland or Wales.

'Reckless' behaviour

Law's YouTube channel features videos entitled Sneaking Into West Ham Stadium and Sneaking Into Butlin's Holiday Resort.

Earlier this month, Law and friend Ryan Taylor were found guilty of two charges of aggravated trespass after the Big Brother break-in.

The pair were arrested at Elstree TV studios in Hertfordshire in January amid fears of a terrorist incident, St Albans Magistrates Court was told.

It was the second time in a week they had sneaked into the studio.

Insp Nick Pinkerton, from Surrey Police, said Law had "offended all over the country" and the force had used evidence "from all over" in its application for the CBO.

"We know that he has been causing numerous police forces issues for some time," he said.

He criticised Law for "behaving so recklessly" and said he hoped the order, which had taken a year to put in place, would stop him from "wasting valuable police resources".

Any breach of the conditions could see Law face a possible five-year jail sentence.

A full CBO hearing is due to be held at St Albans Magistrates' Court on 5 March, when both Law and Taylor are due to be sentenced for trespass.