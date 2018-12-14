Beds, Herts & Bucks

Aylesbury teenager arrested over shotgun attack

  • 14 December 2018
North Drive. Aylesbury Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was shot on North Drive in Aylesbury

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a man who was badly hurt in a shooting.

The 19-year-old, from Aylesbury, was held after a man in his 20s sustained hand, face and body injuries on North Drive in the town at about 00:50 GMT on Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains, Thames Valley Police said.

The force has called for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites