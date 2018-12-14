Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot on North Drive in Aylesbury

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a man who was badly hurt in a shooting.

The 19-year-old, from Aylesbury, was held after a man in his 20s sustained hand, face and body injuries on North Drive in the town at about 00:50 GMT on Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains, Thames Valley Police said.

The force has called for witnesses to come forward.