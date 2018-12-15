Esam Ayad: Fourth arrest in Hoddesdon face shooting
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the face.
Esam Ayad, 26, from Harlow in Essex, died the day after the attack in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon, on 4 December.
He was a father to two "very young children", police said.
A 27-year-old man from Watford is in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 16-year-old boy from Broxbourne has been arrested and since released on bail.
Another man, also 27 and from Broxbourne, has been arrested and released while investigations continue.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been held and returned to prison due to pre-existing parole conditions.