Beds, Herts & Bucks

Esam Ayad: Fourth arrest in Hoddesdon face shooting

  • 15 December 2018
Esam Ayad Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary
Image caption Esam Ayad, 26, from Harlow in Essex, was shot at an address in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon on 4 December.

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the face.

Esam Ayad, 26, from Harlow in Essex, died the day after the attack in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon, on 4 December.

He was a father to two "very young children", police said.

A 27-year-old man from Watford is in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 16-year-old boy from Broxbourne has been arrested and since released on bail.

Another man, also 27 and from Broxbourne, has been arrested and released while investigations continue.

A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been held and returned to prison due to pre-existing parole conditions.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police closed Ogard Road while investigations took place

