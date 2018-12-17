Beds, Herts & Bucks

Risaan Udayakumar death: Boy, 15, denies stab murder

  • 17 December 2018
Risaan Udayakumar Image copyright Hertfordshire Police
Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was fatally stabbed at a house in The Avenue in Watford

A 15-year-old boy has denied killing an 18-year-old who died after being stabbed at a house in Hertfordshire.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at St Albans Crown Court to the murder of Risaan Udayakumar at an address in The Avenue in Watford.

Mr Udayakumar, from Wembley, died in hospital after the attack which took place at about 21:50 BST on 10 July.

The boy has been remanded in custody and is due to stand trial in January.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened at a property in The Avenue, Watford

