The victim was shot on North Drive in Aylesbury

A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a man who was badly hurt in a shooting.

The 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury was detained and released on bail. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, police said.

A 19-year-old man arrested earlier on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained hand, face and body injuries on North Drive at about 00:50 GMT last Monday.

Thames Valley Police has called for witnesses to come forward.