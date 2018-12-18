Image copyright Google Image caption A woman in her 40s was attacked in bushes as she walked along The Embankment in Bedford in February

A man has been found guilty of rape after he was identified from CCTV images on the night of the attack.

Anderson Cosma, 25, originally from Romania, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court for the attack on a woman in her 40s in Bedford in February.

Police said he was arrested 12 days following the incident on The Embankment after officers recognised him.

He was also found guilty of stalking and sexually assaulting another woman.

The rape happened in bushes at about 18:30 GMT on 2 February after the victim walked along The Embankment and started "a short conversation" with Cosma, said Bedfordshire Police.

He fled the scene when she said she would call the police, officers said.

When Cosma, of Kimble Drive, Bedford, was arrested on 13 February, a police spokeswoman said he had been "systematically stalking another victim and had subjected her to a sexual assault."

Det Insp Jackie Dadd, said: "This is one of the worst crimes that can happen to an individual.

"The jury's verdict now ensures this individual can no longer cause harm to others, and we have been able to provide some justice for the victims who can now begin to rebuild their lives."

Cosma is due to be sentenced on 1 February, 2019.