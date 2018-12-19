Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail released details of the near-miss along with details of 845 other dangerous incidents at the crossing

A level crossing which faced closure after "repeated misuse" by the public will stay open, Network Rail has said.

A safety warning was issued over the Cottonmill Lane foot crossing in St Albans in October after a near-miss with a pedestrian.

Network Rail said it had changed its plans in the "light of strong public opinion", but that it was "subject to people using the crossing safely".

Campaigners said they were "delighted" the crossing would not be shut.

In October, Network Rail said after a pedestrian "narrowly avoided serious injury or loss of life" when they stepped back from the tracks at the last minute.

The Save Our Cottonmill Crossing Action Group argued that the crossing was a vital link to get to schools and businesses, and appropriate safety measures should be put in place.

A spokeswoman said: "We are pleased and delighted that Network Rail has listened to us and we'll continue to encourage the community to use the crossing safely.

"It just goes to show what can happen when a community gets together."

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption CCTV images released by Network Rail showed children playing and jumping on the tracks in 2017

Network Rail said it had committed to deliver a number of further safety improvements in 2019 including renewing the crossing surface to reduce the risk of pushchairs and wheelchairs becoming stuck, and highlighting the danger zone with a bright yellow crossing surface.

Network Rail managing director for the area, Martin Frobisher, said it was "halting plans" to close the crossing "in the light of strong public opinion" and public safety at the crossing "remains our primary concern".

It said it would deliver a targeted safety campaign and monitor the crossing following the safety enhancements.