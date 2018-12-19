Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ellen Danagher received thousands of pounds from her siblings for cancer treatment after claiming she had only a few years to live

A woman who lied about having cancer to cheat her family out of thousands of pounds has escaped being sent straight to prison.

Ellen Danagher's sister and brothers gave her £21,000 when she told them she needed treatment for bowel cancer.

The family has a history of bowel cancer and in November, Danagher, 48, of Elsons Mews, Welwyn Garden City, was found guilty of three counts of fraud.

She has been sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for two years.

During her trial, prosecutor Robin Miric said Danagher told her siblings she had cancer in 2009 and had been offered "a new and innovative treatment".

Plausible lies

Her sister, Kathleen Young, who previously had bowel cancer, gave her about £12,000 plus an additional £150 per month to buy organic food - while her brothers John and Patrick Mullins each gave her £7,000.

Danagher showed them a forged hospital letter to back up her story, St Alban's Crown Court heard.

Mrs Young said the family had "no reason not to believe" their sister when she said treatment could cost up to £180,000.

The family became suspicious about her claims though in 2014 and hired a private detective before contacting police.

In 2015, Patrick Mullins confronted his sister and she admitted she had lied.

Defence barrister Edward McKiernan told the court she had repaid some of the money before the police were involved.

'Elaborate and planned fraud'

During a police interview in February 2017, Danagher insisted she did have cancer and was receiving private treatment, however, at a later date she was unable to provide documentation relating to her diagnosis.

She claimed she had burned all the letters detailing her appointments and admissions to the hospital which treated her.

Mrs Young told the court she had previously had bowel cancer, her old brother had been diagnosed with it and both her father and her uncle had suffered from the condition.

Sentencing her, Mr Recorder Christopher Jean QC said she had carried out "a cruel deception on caring siblings" made worse given the family history of bowel cancer.

"You must have known that the fraud would have caused fear and worry, you exploited that. It was an elaborate and planned fraud," he said.

Danagher must also carry out 200 hours' unpaid work in the next 12 months and pay each sibling £35 a month for the next three years.