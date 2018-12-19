Image caption The offenders encountered a large group celebrating the end of their exams in Verulamium Park

A teenager has been sent to a detention centre for 12 months for attacking a 16-year-old who was out with a group celebrating the end of their GCSEs.

The 15-year-old boy was part of a group that had singled out one of a group who had gathered in Verulamium Park in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

The victim, of London Colney. was then knocked out, St Albans Crown Court heard.

A second boy, who is a cousin of the victim, was stabbed in the attack.

The cousin had tried to intervene but was stabbed in the stomach by a 14-year-old with a 10in (25cm) knife.

Last month the knife attacker, who is now 15, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article and causing actual bodily harm.

He will be sentenced next month.

The first attacker from St Albans, who is now 16, was convicted of causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced by Judge Michael Kay QC to 12 months' detention.