Karl Quinn: Luton man jailed over double shooting

  • 21 December 2018
Portland Road, Luton Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Shotgun pellets were fired in Portland Road, Luton, on 5 April

A man has been jailed after two men were injured in a shooting in Luton.

Karl Quinn, 31, was sentenced to six years and seven months after being convicted of having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

One man was shot in the arm and another was hit in the eye by shotgun pellets in Portland Road on 5 April.

Quinn of Gelding Close, Luton, was acquitted of two counts of attempted murder at a trial after it could not be proven who fired the gun.

A jury at Luton Crown Court also convicted Quinn of having a bladed article.

Car chase

The court heard he was driving a number of passengers - some with their faces covered - in his Blue BMW at the time of the shooting.

He had been looking for Omar Khan, the estranged husband of a woman he had been in contact with.

On seeing Mr Khan sitting in his parked car, Quinn pulled up alongside and pointed a gun through his open window in the direction of Mr Khan telling him "Do you want it?"

The court heard Mr Khan was frightened and pulled away quickly.

After a car chase, Mr Khan's father was shot in the arm and Zulkernain Rasheed - who was walking home from the gym - was struck on the forehead and eye by shotgun pellets.

Quinn was arrested on 18 May and officers found a lock knife in a works van.

Passing sentence Mrs Justice Cockerill said it had been a premeditated plan to find Mr Khan and intimidate him.

Quinn was jailed for six years for having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and a further seven months for having the lock knife.

He was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and made the subject of a restraining order not to have any contact with Mr Khan or his wife.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Quinn, 31, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday

