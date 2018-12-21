Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Shotgun pellets were fired in Portland Road, Luton, on 5 April

A man has been jailed after two men were injured in a shooting in Luton.

Karl Quinn, 31, was sentenced to six years and seven months after being convicted of having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

One man was shot in the arm and another was hit in the eye by shotgun pellets in Portland Road on 5 April.

Quinn of Gelding Close, Luton, was acquitted of two counts of attempted murder at a trial after it could not be proven who fired the gun.

A jury at Luton Crown Court also convicted Quinn of having a bladed article.

Car chase

The court heard he was driving a number of passengers - some with their faces covered - in his Blue BMW at the time of the shooting.

He had been looking for Omar Khan, the estranged husband of a woman he had been in contact with.

On seeing Mr Khan sitting in his parked car, Quinn pulled up alongside and pointed a gun through his open window in the direction of Mr Khan telling him "Do you want it?"

The court heard Mr Khan was frightened and pulled away quickly.

After a car chase, Mr Khan's father was shot in the arm and Zulkernain Rasheed - who was walking home from the gym - was struck on the forehead and eye by shotgun pellets.

Quinn was arrested on 18 May and officers found a lock knife in a works van.

Passing sentence Mrs Justice Cockerill said it had been a premeditated plan to find Mr Khan and intimidate him.

Quinn was jailed for six years for having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and a further seven months for having the lock knife.

He was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and made the subject of a restraining order not to have any contact with Mr Khan or his wife.