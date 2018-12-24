Beds, Herts & Bucks

Rickmansworth Tesco supermarket collision injures two shoppers

  • 24 December 2018
Tesco, Rickmansworth Image copyright Google
Image caption Hertfordshire Police said it believed the driver and a passenger were involved in an incident inside the store moments before the collision

A shopper was seriously injured when a car drove into "several people" at a supermarket, police have said.

A blue Citroen C3 hit pedestrians and drove off from the car park at Tesco in Harefield Road, Rickmansworth just before 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

A woman was taken to Watford General Hospital with serious injuries while a man was treated for slight injuries, Hertfordshire Police said.

Officers are trying to find the vehicle and its occupants.

Police said they believed the driver and a passenger were involved in an incident inside the store moments beforehand, where a person was challenged by Tesco security staff after allegedly attempting to steal alcohol.

The force has appealed for witnesses.

