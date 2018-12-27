Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Car found after supermarket 'hit-and-run'

A car believed to have been driven at several people in a "hit-and-run" in a supermarket car park has been recovered by police.

The Citroen C3 drove away from outside the Tesco store in Rickmansworth on Sunday and was later found in Watford.

A woman is still in a serious but stable condition following the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

Hertfordshire Police said no arrests had been made, and officers were still searching for the car's occupants.

A video shared thousands of times on social media shows the car crashing into other vehicles in the car park as shoppers try to stop it.

Image copyright Football Away Days/Facebook Image caption A viral video shows the car being rammed by shoppers using trolleys

Officers said the driver and a passenger had been involved in an "incident" inside the store in Harefield Road moments before.

A person was challenged by security staff after allegedly attempting to steal alcohol.

Police said they were examining CCTV from the car park and store after a car was "in collision with several people".

A Tesco spokesman said the store was "shocked by the incident" and staff were assisting police with their inquiries.

A fundraising page set up to support the victim had raised more than £1,800 by 15:00 GMT on 27 December.