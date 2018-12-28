Luton Airport: Man arrested over terrorism offences
- 28 December 2018
A man has been arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts.
Officers from the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the 32-year-old at about 20:30 GMT on Thursday after he arrived on an inbound flight.
He was taken to a police station in the Bedfordshire area, where he remains in custody.
The Met Police said the arrest was Syria-related and not related to any offences at the airport.