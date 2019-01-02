Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Natalie Hastings died after being hit by a car in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead

A man accused of murdering a woman who died after being struck by his car has told a court he was struggling with a passenger at the time of the crash.

Natalie Hastings, 41, died a day after being struck by Simon Whittle's grey Volvo in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, on 15 January.

Mr Whittle told the trial he had been struggling with Jimmy Whitney and this had caused the crash.

He denies murdering Miss Hastings, whom he had known for 20 years.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The car crashed into a shop after hitting Natalie Hastings

Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver described Mr Whittle as "dishonest" and said he had lied about Mr Whitney's actions, having previously told police that a fox had run in the way of his car causing him to swerve.

He said: "He later claimed in an interview that somebody else had been driving the car, that is desperate stuff from a man with no real defence."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Natalie Hastings died the day after being hit by the Volvo

Mr Whitney told the jury he had heard Mr Whittle tell Miss Hastings "you're dead" shortly before running her over.

However, defence counsel Bernard Eaton said Mr Whitney and other witnesses for the prosecution were unreliable as they were hard drug users, pointing to the fact Miss Hastings was found with a "dirty phone" used for drug dealing.

The trial previously heard Mr Whittle, 49, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, had been involved in selling drugs with Miss Hastings and her fiancé Paul Stanley before they fell out weeks before the incident.

The trial continues.