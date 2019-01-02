Image copyright Gardner Stewart Architects Image caption Bedford Borough Council backed the move to demolish the four remaining brickwork towers, provided a replacement "Stewartby" chimney was built

Plans for a 1,000-home development that will see a replica chimney built on a site where 167 once stood have gone on show.

The former Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick brickworks site, near Bedford, will include a replica chimney with "Stewartby" written down its side.

The development would "revitalise" the area, according to Cloud Wing, the company behind the plans.

Plans to demolish the four remaining chimneys were approved in January 2018.

Image caption Campaigners had said there was no justification for the complete demolition of the listed structures

At the time of the decision, Historic England said there was no reason why they should be completely demolished.

Site owner Hanson said they were a "risk to public safety".

The demolition of the chimneys, which was opposed by campaigners, is due to take place later this year.

Proposals for the site also include the creation of Bedford Business Park, offering employment space for up to 15,000 jobs.

Shen Kan, from Cloud Wing, said: "Our vision is to create thriving new residential and business communities, which contribute to the enhancement of Bedford.

"These sites have the potential to create thousands of well-paid jobs, reducing the need for local people to commute out of the town for work."

A public exhibition is taking place at Stewartby Village Hall, between 12:00 and 21:00 on 11 January.