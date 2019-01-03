East Midlands Trains service in near-miss with rail workers
- 3 January 2019
Two track workers were almost hit by a train travelling at 101 mph (162 km/h), an investigation has revealed.
The workers "had to jump out of the way" of the East Midlands Trains service but neither was injured.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the near-miss took place at Sundon, Bedfordshire, at 23:50 GMT on 12 December.
It has undertaken a preliminary examination and will issue safety advice in the next few weeks.