Image copyright East Midlands Trains Image caption The passenger train was travelling at over 100mph when it nearly hit the workers

Two track workers were almost hit by a train travelling at 101 mph (162 km/h), an investigation has revealed.

The workers "had to jump out of the way" of the East Midlands Trains service but neither was injured.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the near-miss took place at Sundon, Bedfordshire, at 23:50 GMT on 12 December.

It has undertaken a preliminary examination and will issue safety advice in the next few weeks.