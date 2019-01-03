Bedford firefighters tackle hospital derelict building blaze
- 3 January 2019
About 40 firefighters are tackling a fire in a derelict building at a hospital in Bedford.
Crews were called at about 18:00 GMT after the blaze broke out at Bedford Hospital North Wing on Kimbolton Road.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had not received reports of anyone being present in the building, adding there were no casualties.
Firefighters are also protecting the surrounding area. The hospital wing mainly offers outpatient services.
