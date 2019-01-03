Image copyright Esther Snelson Image caption The fire is in a derelict building at the back of the Bedford Hospital North Wing site

About 40 firefighters are tackling a fire in a derelict building at a hospital in Bedford.

Crews were called at about 18:00 GMT after the blaze broke out at Bedford Hospital North Wing on Kimbolton Road.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had not received reports of anyone being present in the building, adding there were no casualties.

Firefighters are also protecting the surrounding area. The hospital wing mainly offers outpatient services.

Image copyright Paul Warner Image caption Crews from eight fire engines are tackling the blaze, supported by an aerial platform and water carriers

.