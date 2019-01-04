Image copyright Peter Manning Image caption Three people were treated for injuries after the crash

A van ended up embedded in a house after crashing with another vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital and two were treated at the scene after the accident on the A413 at Little Missenden, Buckinghamshire, at about 10:45 GMT.

The ambulance service said none of the injuries were thought to be serious.

The front and side of the house on the corner of Taylors Lane were damaged by the impact and the road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

It is not known whether all the injured people were in the two vehicles or whether anyone was hurt inside the house.

Police said temporary traffic lights would be installed partially closing one lane while the extent of the structural damage to the house was assessed.