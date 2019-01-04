Image copyright Google Image caption Harcourt Green is on the outskirts of Aylesbury town centre

A woman has died despite fire crews managing to get her out of a house which was on fire.

Engines were called to Harcourt Green, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire at about 00:30 GMT.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said two men managed to get out of the property before they arrived, while a second woman was treated at the scene for breathing in smoke.

Three people were taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The fire service incident log said "firefighters rescued one woman, injured... sadly this woman died as a result of the fire".

An investigation into how the fire started has begun.

Fire crews will be in the Harcourt Green area on Saturday afternoon where they will be offering home fire safety advice.