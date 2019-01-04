Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was in a woman's bedroom when they heard angry knocking on the door, the trial heard

A teenage boy stabbed a young man to death after finding him hiding in his home, a jury has heard.

The 16-year-old found Risaan Udayakumar, 18, in the garage of the property in Watford on 10 July.

St Albans Crown Court heard that Mr Udayakumar, described by his family as "bright and caring", had been visiting a young woman at the house.

The accused, who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

Mr Udayakumar and the woman were in her bedroom when they heard angry knocking on the door, said prosecutor Michael Speak.

'Where is he?'

She hid the young man in the garage and opened the bedroom door to the teenager, who pushed past her, said Mr Speak.

The jury was told he was shouting "where is he... where is he?" and "who is with you?"

After searching the bedroom and bathroom, the boy went into the garage where he found Mr Udayakumar crouched in a corner and began hitting him, shouting, "get out of the house - what are you doing?"

The woman did not realise the boy had armed himself with a knife but when she tried to separate the two teenagers, she saw blood coming from Mr Udayakumar's mouth, blood in his shirt and a pool of blood forming on the ground, said Mr Speak.

It was then she realised he had been stabbed and saw a knife in the boy's hand, the court heard.

A passer-by who heard screams called 999 and police arrested the 16-year-old at the scene.

Mr Udayakumar was taken to Watford General Hospital but died later the same day from a stab wound to the chest.

The trial continues.