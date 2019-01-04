Image copyright Google Image caption A Tesco worker reportedly suffered a broken back

Two people have been arrested after a car rammed shoppers at a Tesco store.

A worker's back was reportedly broken in the hit-and-run in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, on 23 December.

A video shared on social media showed a car crashing into other vehicles as shoppers try to stop it.

A 45-year-old man and a woman, 32, were arrested on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving, while she was also held on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, police said.

The man, from Edgware, London, and the woman, from Borehamwood, remain in police custody.

Officers had been called just before 14:00 GMT to a report of a car hitting several people in the car park of the supermarket on Harefield Road.

The video on social showed a blue Citroen C3 revving its engine and driving through shoppers, who used their trolleys and even a golf club to lash out at the car. The vehicle was later found in Watford.

Police said a woman who suffered a serious injury had since been discharged from Watford General Hospital and was recovering at home. A man also sustained slight injuries.

Colleagues of the woman set up a crowdfunding page for her, which had raised more than £2,250 by 4 January.