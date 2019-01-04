Image copyright sbna Image caption Dr Gary Griffith avoided serious injury because his shirt was untucked and the crossbow bolt had to pass through layers of gathered fabric

A GP was shot in the stomach with a crossbow bolt by a patient, who said: "You killed my father and I am going to kill you," a jury heard.

Dr Gary Griffith was writing up notes at his Watford surgery in July last year when Mark Waterfall walked in and fired, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Mr Waterfall, 46, of South Oxhey, denies attempted murder.

Four days earlier, his father, Terrence, had died in hospital after being seen by the GP, the court heard.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told the jury Mr Waterfall had been a patient of Dr Griffiths for 10 years and and in the days before the attack developed a "festering hatred" for him.

He said it was based on what he perceived as the mistreatment of himself and his father, who had complained of breathlessness the day before his death on 6 July.

On July 10, Mr Waterfall walked into the consultation room at Suthergrey House Medical Centre with the crossbow concealed under two carrier bags.

The doctor said he was shot from a distance of about 5ft (1.5m) but managed to pull the arrow out and placed it on his desk.

"Although the wound was gaping it hadn't gone into the colon," he said.

"I had to pull the wound apart to check if it had gone into the bowel."

The jury heard the crossbow was capable of a fatal injury but the bolt had not penetrated deeply because Dr Griffith's untucked shirt had been gathered around his abdomen.

He said the defendant looked down at the floor "dejected" and, realising he had failed to kill him, said: "I can't even get that right."

Mr Waterfall dropped the crossbow and walked out, with the doctor following him to the car park and trying to persuade him to go to police, the jury heard.

The defendant told him he had "murdered" his father, adding: "You have been sending me to a loony bin for 30 years."

Police officers later discovered he had made video recordings documenting his anger and a USB stick, strapped to his toe on his arrest, contained similar files.

Mr Mulgrew said they demonstrated the defendant's "irrational and growing hatred" towards Dr Griffith.

Mr Waterfall, of Fairhaven Crescent, had earlier admitted a charge of wounding Dr Griffith with intent, the jury heard.

The trial continues.