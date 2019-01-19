Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The young people will look at the motor industry in Luton and in particular Vauxhall Motors

A town's car industry heritage is to be celebrated with a £42,000 lottery grant.

Community Interest Luton received the money to work with 20 people aged 11 to 25 to look at vehicle manufacturing.

The project, examining the industry from the 1960s to the present day, will see past employees interviewed and details recorded in a booklet and DVD.

Vauxhall, which employs 1,250 people in Luton, opened its factory in the town in 1905.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vauxhall workers in Luton went out on strike in the late 1960s

Aimee Clarke, from Community Interest Luton, said the Vauxhall plant brought people from all over the country to Luton.

The project, paid for by the Heritage Lottery Fund, would examine "how it was fundamental to Luton today", she said.

It will be complete by November.