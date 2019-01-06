Dunstable stabbing leaves man in critical condition
- 6 January 2019
A man is critically ill in hospital after he being stabbed in a town centre during rush hour.
The victim, in his 20s, was attacked in High Street North, Dunstable, at about 17:30 GMT on Friday.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested, but police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Det Sgt Ryan Barnes, of Bedfordshire Police, said officers were taking the stabbing "incredibly seriously".