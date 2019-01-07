Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Natalie Hastings died after being hit by a car in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead

A man has been found guilty of killing a "friend of 20 years" by running her over with his car.

Natalie Hastings, 41, died a day after being hit by Simon Whittle's grey Volvo in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, on 15 January.

Whittle, 49, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, had denied killing her but at Chelmsford Crown Court was found guilty of her murder.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

The trial heard the "dishonest" Whittle had given multiple explanations for the crash, including that he had been struggling with his passenger and that he had swerved to avoid a fox in the road.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The car crashed into a shop after hitting Natalie Hastings

Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver told the jury Whittle had been friends with Miss Hastings and her partner Paul Stanley for 20 years until two weeks before the murder when there had been a falling out over an alleged robbery and he had been asked to stop living at Mr Stanley's flat.

Jurors saw on CCTV how Miss Hastings had fled after seeing Whittle's car shortly before her death and a witness told the court her killer had shouted "you're dead" at Miss Hastings shortly before running her over.

Whittle did not attempt to help Miss Hastings after hitting her and instead removed heroin from his car before being taken into police custody, the jury heard.