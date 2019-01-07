Image copyright Porter family Image caption Joshua Porter, 18, was a passenger in the car driven by James Norton

A Royal Marine cadet who killed his friend by crashing into a tree while on their way to college registration has been jailed for 30 months.

Joshua Porter, 18, died after driver James Norton, 20, lost control of his car on the A414 in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire on 25 August 2017.

His car spun off the road after he appeared to react late to a van ahead.

Norton, of Latimer Close, was sentenced after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

St Albans Crown Court was told the pair both studied public services at West Herts College in Watford and were on their way to register for a course.

'He lost control'

The jury heard Norton was driving his red Vauxhall Corsa at speeds between 79.3 and 84.6mph at about 14:00 BST, and failed to overtake the van until the last minute.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said: "He either swerved, or moved the Corsa into lane two at the last moment and narrowly avoided a collision.

"He attempted to straighten up or move into lane one and he lost control of the car. It rotated back into lane one, went across the hard shoulder, hit the kerb and left the carriageway. It hit the tree, which penetrated the roof of the car."

Mr Porter, from Bushey, was confirmed dead at the scene while Norton was seriously injured, suffering fractures.

Norton gave a negative breath test and told police: "I was driving, that's all I remember. I don't know why I changed lane late."

He admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving, but denied the more serious charge, for which a jury convicted him.

Judge Michael Kay QC said Norton had more than 20 seconds to react to the presence of the van in the road ahead of him.

"I struggle to understand why you failed to see that van for that time," he said.

Norton was also disqualified from driving for four years and two months.