Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found with stab wounds between Union Street and Winfield Street, Dunstable, off High Street North

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was stabbed in a town centre during the evening rush hour.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was attacked in High Street North, Dunstable at about 17:30 GMT on 4 January.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after being found between Union Street and Winfield Street.

An 18 and a 17-year-old were charged with wounding with intent.