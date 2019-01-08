Two teenagers charged with Dunstable rush hour stabbing
Two teenagers have been charged after a man was stabbed in a town centre during the evening rush hour.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was attacked in High Street North, Dunstable at about 17:30 GMT on 4 January.
He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after being found between Union Street and Winfield Street.
An 18 and a 17-year-old were charged with wounding with intent.