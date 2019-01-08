Image copyright 2020developments. Image caption The plan for the 23,000 capacity stadium is on the site of a former power station at Power Court in the centre of Luton

A planned new football stadium in Luton has been recommended for approval.

League One Luton Town want to build the stadium with a capacity of up to 23,000 in the town centre.

A Luton Borough Council report published ahead of a meeting on 16 January says the planned stadium offers a "major regeneration opportunity".

The stadium would be paid for by a separate development at Newlands Park, near junction 10 of the M1, for which a report is yet to be published.

The Newlands Park proposal is due to go before the council on 30 January, but opponents have said it could have a negative affect on businesses in the the town centre.

Plans for the stadium at Power Court, a mixed development which also includes leisure facilities and housing, were first lodged with the council in August 2016.

The council report for the development, which was published this week, said there are no other preferable sites in the borough, and the town centre location could attract new economic development.

Luton Town have played at Kenilworth Road for more than 100 years, and the new stadium development includes bars, restaurants, a 1,800-capacity live venue, a hotel and car park, and 550 apartments.