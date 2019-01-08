Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Josh Pitt, 24, died after being shot by armed police in Luton in November 2016

An armed man who was holding his fiancée hostage was shot dead by the police after an attempt to Taser him failed, an inquest has heard.

Josh Pitt, 24, from Luton, shouted "I want a negotiator" and "I will kill myself" whilst holding a knife, before he was shot in the chest.

Armed officers were sent to his flat in Tracey Court, Hibbert Street, at about 14:00 GMT on 9 November 2016.

It was after a 999 call from his partner, Katherine Moore.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Three police units including armed officers were dispatched to the Luton flat

Ms Moore told the inquest at Ampthill Coroners Court, Mr Pitt had attacked her and locked her in while he went to the shops.

Coroner Ian Pears said: "The police attended fairly rapidly, but he had returned to the flat.

"Two armed offices smashed open doors to gain entry. Josh had barricaded himself in a room with Katherine.

"Josh had armed himself with kitchen knives. A Taser was fired, but the Taser was ineffective.

"Josh went to attack one of the police officers and was shot at close range with a single shot and subsequently died."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Armed officers were sent to Tracey Court, Hibbert Street in Luton at about 14:00 GMT on 9 November 2016

The jury of six women and four men were played a 999 call Ms Moore made to the police in which she was crying and said she was scared.

She was told by a police call handler not to jump out of the window but three units were on the way, including firearms and they "we are going to bash door down to get you out".

The jury heard Mr Pitt returned to the flat before the police arrived where he was heard to shout: "I am going to kill myself" and "I want a negotiator".

Body-worn footage from an officer was shown telling Mr Pitt to repeatedly put the knife down and Ms Moore being ushered from the room before the fatal shot was fired.

The inquest continues and is due to finish on 15 January.