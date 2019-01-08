Image copyright Google Image caption In the past Grove Road Primary School, Tring, Hertfordshire, has been used as a polling station for 2,340 voters

A school has asked not to be used as a polling station in future after teaching staff were abused by voters.

In the past Grove Road Primary School, Tring, Hertfordshire, has been used as a polling station for 2,340 voters.

But the school has asked Dacorum Borough Council to find a new venue for voters in the Tring East and Tring Parish Dunsley wards to use.

Teachers had been abused by voters and the polling station posed a risk to child safety, the school said.

The council's electoral review sub committee, which meets on Wednesday, is looking at the request from the school, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Best location'

The officer's report to the committee said: "The school's representatives have expressed serious reservations about the use of the site as a polling station, mainly on safeguarding grounds, though there are also recorded incidents of teaching staff being abused by visitors to the polling station."

However, Tring Town Council has already told the school it cannot support the move.

The authority said the school was the "best location in the ward" and that a polling station at the school promoted awareness of local democracy amongst the children.

Relocating the polling station away from the school would set a precedent for other schools in the town, said a town council spokesman.