Image copyright sbna Image caption Ali Adorus was stopped and deported in Tanzania in 2009 while attempting to reach jihadists in Somalia

A friend of Islamic State group killer 'Jihadi John' has been jailed for 15 years for a violent robbery.

Ali Adorus, 36, and the British militant Mohammed Emwazi were deported from Tanzania as they attempted to travel to Somalia in 2009.

Adorus joined a gang that robbed a drug dealer in 2012 and then fled to his native Ethiopia, where he was tortured and jailed as a suspected insurgent.

He was arrested in September 2017 as he returned to the UK after his release.

Adorus, of Evergreen Square, Hackney, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to aggravated burglary and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Judge Andrew Bright QC said his crime in 2012 was an "extremely violent burglary".

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told the court Adorus and three others, armed with a sawn-off shot gun and knives, forced their way into a house in Dumfries Street in Luton where an elderly man who opened the door was stabbed, bound and had duct tape stuck over his mouth.

Their intended victim, who was found upstairs, was "subjected to a frenzied attack - his face was slashed and he was stabbed" and needed hospital treatment for life-threatening injuries.

'Forced confession'

The gang escaped with just over £1,000.

The court was told a week after the raid, Adorus returned to Ethiopia, where he was accused of being a member of a separatist group.

He was tortured during four-and-a-half-years of captivity and now suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, the court heard.

His barrister Hossein Zahir said Adorus had been beaten, electrocuted and water boarded to force a confession.

He said the Luton raid was partly to fund IVF treatment for Adorus's wife.

Judge Bright said he had reduced the sentence to reflect Adorus's "experiences in Ethiopia and the post-traumatic stress disorder".

Adorus will have to serve half his sentence in custody and the rest on licence.