Image copyright Google

Plans to permanently close a Buckinghamshire rubbish tip have been approved by county councillors.

The council's cabinet backed the closure of the Bledlow Ridge Recycling Centre near High Wycombe - as part of £1.2m of cuts to balance its books.

The meeting heard local councillors are still looking at whether it could be saved by being run as a commercial business.

Thousands of residents signed a petition opposing its closure.