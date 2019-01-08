Bledrow Ridge: Plan to close recycling centre backed
- 8 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans to permanently close a Buckinghamshire rubbish tip have been approved by county councillors.
The council's cabinet backed the closure of the Bledlow Ridge Recycling Centre near High Wycombe - as part of £1.2m of cuts to balance its books.
The meeting heard local councillors are still looking at whether it could be saved by being run as a commercial business.
Thousands of residents signed a petition opposing its closure.