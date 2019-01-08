Image copyright Google Image caption Buckinghamshire County Council said it understood Hanham was taking a "period of leave from her duties"

The principal of a secondary school in Buckinghamshire is taking leave after she admitted drink driving.

Andria Hanham, 54, became principal of Mandeville School, Aylesbury, in November 2015.

Buckinghamshire County Council said it understood Hanham was taking a "period of leave from her duties".

It follows her admission at Oxford Magistrates' Court of drink driving in October. She was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

At the hearing on 22 October, she was also fined £950 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Buckinghamshire County Council said: "We understand that Andria Hanham will be taking a period of leave from her duties as principal of Mandeville School.

"In her absence Tony Rogerson, senior vice principal, will be fulfilling the role of acting principal.

"This is now a confidential matter for the management of the school and as such we are unable to comment further."