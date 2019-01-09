Hiding man was 'stabbed in the heart'

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was in a woman's bedroom when they heard angry knocking on the door, the trial heard

A young man who was allegedly killed by his secret girlfriend's brother died from a stab wound to the heart, a jury has heard.

The accused 16-year-old found Risaan Udayakumar, 18, hiding in the garage of the property in Watford on 10 July.

St Albans Crown Court heard Mr Udayakumar had been visiting the defendant's 19-year-old sister at the house.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

The siblings had been given strict instructions not to have friends to the house by their parents who were out of the country on holiday, the court heard.

'Severe force'

Mr Udayakumar and the woman were in her bedroom when they heard angry knocking on the door, prosecutor Michael Speak told the court earlier.

She hid the young man in the garage where, after a search, the boy, now 17, found him and began hitting him, the jury heard.

The woman did not realise the boy had armed himself with a knife until she tried to separate the two teenagers and saw blood coming from Mr Udayakumar, the court was told.

Consultant forensic pathologist Charlotte Randall told the court she had seen a photograph of a blood-stained knife with a 18cm blade which is believed to be the murder weapon.

She said she examined the body and found: "Death was due to a stab wound to left side of the chest. It passed through skin, fat and muscle before entering the chest cavity."

A fragment of bone was chipped on the third rib before the sack around the heart was pierced, causing rapid and significant blood loss, she told the jury.

Ms Randall also said the victim suffered two other stab wounds; one to the back and one to the left hand, but neither would have been life-threatening.

Mr Udayakumar was taken to Watford General Hospital but died later the same day.

The trial continues.