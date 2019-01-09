Beds, Herts & Bucks

Tesco 'hit and run': Two bailed after Rickmansworth incident

  • 9 January 2019
Two people arrested after a car drove into shoppers outside a Tesco store have been released on bail while police inquiries continue.

A 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were taken into custody following the incident, in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, on 23 December.

A Tesco worker's back was reportedly broken in the hit-and-run, while another man sustained slight injuries.

The arrested pair, both from Edgware, have been bailed until 2 February.

Police were called to the store, in Harefield Road, to reports that several people had been hit by a vehicle in the Tesco car park.

A video shared on social media showed a blue Citroen C3 driving into people and hitting other vehicles as shoppers tried to stop it with trolleys and even a golf club.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving, while the woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, theft and dangerous driving.

