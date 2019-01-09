Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Bedford Road at about 18:00 on Thursday, 3 January

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a teenage pillion passenger died following a crash.

Bedfordshire police said the collision on Bedford Road at about 18:00 GMT on 3 January involved a car and a motorbike.

18-year-old Nylo Markham, from Victoria Road, Bedford was injured and taken to hospital, but later died.

Ryan Glanfield, 27, from Victoria Road, Bedford, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police said they believed Mr Markham was riding pillion on the motorbike.

Mr Glanfield has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by taking without owner's consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody, and is due at Luton Crown Court on 11 February.