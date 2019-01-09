Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Armed officers were dispatched to Josh Pitt's Luton flat

An armed police officer feared for his colleague's life before hearing a gunshot which killed a man wielding a knife, an inquest has heard.

Josh Pitt, 24, from Luton, was armed with a weapon and "within touching distance" of an officer, before he was shot dead, an inquest was told.

Armed officers were sent to his flat in Tracey Court, Hibbert Street, at about 14:00 GMT on 9 November 2016.

Mr Pitt said "let me die" as an officer administered first aid.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Josh Pitt, 24, died after being shot by armed police in Luton in November 2016

The inquest, at Ampthill Coroner's Court in Bedfordshire, has heard how Mr Pitt's fiancée Katherine Moore called 999 after he assaulted her and looked her inside his flat.

Armed officers used a battering ram to break down the front door, and PC Stuart Thompson told the inquest Mr Pitt had threatened to stab them, Ms Moore and himself when they entered.

He said: "I was scared at that point.

"He was out of control, he was irate, angry."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Armed officers were sent to Tracey Court, Hibbert Street in Luton at about 14:00 GMT on 9 November 2016

PC Thompson attempted to use his Taser to stop Mr Pitt from harming himself but drew his gun after it failed to work.

He told the inquest he thought the threat to colleague PC Matt Edwards' life had been "extremely real" before hearing the fatal gunshot.

The inquest continues and is due to finish on 15 January.