A convicted burglar has been jailed for breaking into his neighbour's property for the second time, eight years after the first offence, police have said.

Parvinder Lagah, 36, pleaded guilty to the Luton burglary and was jailed for 30 months at Luton Crown Court.

Bedfordshire Police said the "brazen" thief, from Beechwood Road, Luton, first burgled the property in 2010 and pleaded guilty to that crime.

The victim said the incidents left her "shook up" and feeling insecure.

A police spokeswoman said Lagah first broke into the house in 2010, but got in again on 1 August 2018, by "lifting a pane of glass from the kitchen window".

Scenes of Crime Officers were able to lift fingerprints from the glass and they were forensically matched to Lagah's previous burglary of the house, she said.

Lagah was then arrested after the victim told police she was the only person who cleaned her windows and Lagah had never been granted access to her home.

In a statement read out in court, released by police, the victim said: "When the police told me that they had found Parvinder's fingerprint on my kitchen window, my heart sank.

"I couldn't believe he would do this to me again. The incidents shook me up, and affected my feeling of security in my own home."

Det Con Jason Wheeler said: "Knowing she has been targeted twice by the same person is obviously very upsetting for the victim, and I hope while he's behind bars he can think about the impact of his actions.

"We continue to run dedicated operations to target individuals like Lagah, who think this kind of brazen behaviour is acceptable."