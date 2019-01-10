Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Mohammed Miah, 22 from Luton, was sentenced to 10 years in jail and banned from driving for nine years

A man who caused the "senseless" death of a 62-year-old grandfather in a 110mph (177km/h) head-on crash has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Mohammed Miah, aged 22, from Luton, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Luton Crown Court.

Witnesses told police Miah, who killed David Edgar, 62, from Luton, was driving "aggressively" and performed a "dangerous overtake on a blind summit".

Police said his driving was "the most dangerous they had ever seen".

On 30 May, Miah was driving a black Audi RS3 Quattro along the B655 Barton Road, between Hexton and Pegsdon on the Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire border, police said.

Witnesses said that he was driving aggressively and at about 13:15 he performed a dangerous overtake on a blind summit.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said the decision by Miah to overtake led to the death David Edgar, "an innocent man"

It was estimated he was travelling at nearly 110mph (177km/ph), Hertfordshire Police said.

His car collided head-on with Mr Edgar's silver Kia Picanto, which was travelling in the opposite direction, forcing Mr Edgar's car off the road.

Members of the public came to help him and called the emergency services, but Miah, of Biscot Road, fled the scene, and "showed no concern for David's welfare," police said.

Mr Edgar died in hospital later that day.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, released by police, his son Iain said: "Dave's death was a senseless loss. It should not have happened. Dave was robbed of his life, his future, his family."

PC Carl Callan said: "Mohammed Miah chose to drive in a manner that has been described by experienced traffic officers as 'the most dangerous they have ever seen'."

Miah was also found guilty of causing death by driving with no insurance and causing death while driving while disqualified.

He was disqualified from driving for nine years, which will start once he has served his sentence.