Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Angela Ayre denies murdering her partner Mark Evans

A woman accused of stabbing her partner after he urinated in their conservatory said she would "knife him" two months before his death, a court has heard.

Angela Ayre, 74, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, denies murdering Mark Evans, 54, at their home in March 2018.

Jurors at Luton Crown Court were shown a video of a police interview recorded in January after Mr Evans was arrested for assaulting her.

In it, he tells an officer: "She said 'I will knife you one of these days'."

The court previously heard Mr Evans died from a stab wound to the heart on 8 March amid the drunken row.

'Pretty handy'

Two months earlier, Mr Evans had been arrested for assaulting Ms Ayre, his partner of 23 years, at their home.

In a video played to the court, he tells a police officer the pair had been drinking and he could not remember what happened, but thought that Ms Ayre had pushed him.

He goes on to say: "I retaliated and pushed back."

During the interview, Mr Evans is told his partner claimed he was trying to wind her up about an old boyfriend, leading to a row where he got a knife from the kitchen and told her to stab him.

At this point, Mr Evans tells officers his partner had said she would stab him one day, adding "she is pretty handy with her hands".

The assault complaint was reviewed by a police sergeant who concluded there was insufficient evidence to refer it to prosecutors, the court heard, and Ms Ayre had declined to provide a statement.

Giving evidence, Mr Evans' cousin, Christine Evans-Murray, told the court the couple's relationship was "quite happy, but volatile".

The trial continues.