Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Angela Ayre denies murdering her partner Mark Evans

A woman accused of stabbing her partner after he urinated in their conservatory has told a court she believes he tripped and fell on to a knife that she did not know she was holding.

Angela Ayre, 74, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, denies murdering Mark Evans, 54, at their home in March last year.

She told Luton Crown Court that his death was an accident and she wanted him back.

Prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson said she "invented" the "accident story".

The court previously heard Mr Evans, her partner of 23 years, died from a stab wound to the heart amid a drunken row.

Giving evidence, Ms Ayre told the court he had been drinking heavily after losing his job.

She said on the night of 8 March they were both drinking vodka and Coke and she was in her kitchen when she saw him urinating in the conservatory.

Ms Ayre told jurors said: "I said 'What the hell are you doing peeing in my conservatory?' His trousers were wet. I said 'Get your trousers off and I will wash them'."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Angela Ayre and Mark Evans shared a home in Redfield Close, Dunstable

Ms Ayre said she was washing up when he "probably tripped and that's when he barged into me".

"I did not even know I had a knife in my hand and he fell down behind me," she added.

She said Mr Evans was always winding her up so when he fell backwards she thought he was joking.

Ms Ayre told the jury she sat down for a few minutes before going back to the kitchen where she saw he was still slumped and had blood on his pants and tried to call her daughter, but could not get through.

Asked by her defence barrister Dawn Burrows if she intended to hurt Mr Evans, Ms Ayre replied: "No. I want him back."

Mr Ward-Jackson asked why she had not told the police it had been an accident, to which she replied: "I was told not to."

"The accident story is something you have invented more recently," the prosecutor added.

The trial continues.