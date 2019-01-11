Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was in his girlfriend's bedroom when they heard angry knocking on the door, the trial heard

A teenager who is accused of stabbing his sister's secret boyfriend to death is a "caring person and protective", a jury has heard.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, found Risaan Udayakumar, 18, hiding in the family's garage in Watford on 10 July.

St Albans Crown Court heard Mr Udayakumar was visiting the defendant's 19-year-old sister while their parents were abroad.

The accused, now 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

The jury was told the siblings were given strict orders by their parents not to have friends at the house and adult relatives checked in "to keep an eye" on them.

'Happy bubbly self'

Despite this, the brother and sister arranged for friends of the daughter, including Mr Udayakumar, to come round to watch football on television, the court was told.

In a statement read to the court, one of the friends said the accused was "his normal self that night, his normal, happy, bubbly self" and he was "gobsmacked" when he heard about Mr Udayakumar's death.

In other statements from friends, the court heard the "kind-hearted" boy was a keen footballer, who was close to his family and his sister and was a "caring person and protective".

Mr Udayakumar, who lived with his parents in Wembley, died from a stab wound to the heart.

He had been with the woman in her bedroom when they heard loud knocking on the door, the court heard earlier.

She hid the young man in the garage where, after a search, the boy found him and began hitting him, having armed himself with a knife, the jury was told.

Mr Udayakumar was taken to Watford General Hospital but died later the same day.

The trial continues.