Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton town centre fire: Road closed for four hours

  • 11 January 2019
Firefighters on Manchester Street in Luton Image copyright ANTHONY MARGIOCCHI
Image caption Firefighters were called to a fire in the loft of a two-storey building

A fire above shops forced the closure of a major street in Luton town centre for more than four hours.

Manchester Street was closed after crews were called to the corner of Gordon Street and New Bedford Road at 12:54 GMT.

Bedfordshire Fire Service said 18 firefighters dealt with the blaze in the loft of a two-storey building.

At 16:30 crews were still on scene and dampening down the area, and the road had reopened by 17:30.

Image copyright ANTHONY MARGIOCCHI
Image caption At least 18 firefighters were called to the fire in Manchester Street, which links Gordon Street and New Bedford Road
Image copyright ANTHONY MARGIOCCHI
Image caption The blaze caused the closure of the road for at least four hours

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites