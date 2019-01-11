Luton town centre fire: Road closed for four hours
- 11 January 2019
A fire above shops forced the closure of a major street in Luton town centre for more than four hours.
Manchester Street was closed after crews were called to the corner of Gordon Street and New Bedford Road at 12:54 GMT.
Bedfordshire Fire Service said 18 firefighters dealt with the blaze in the loft of a two-storey building.
At 16:30 crews were still on scene and dampening down the area, and the road had reopened by 17:30.