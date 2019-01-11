Image copyright ANTHONY MARGIOCCHI Image caption Firefighters were called to a fire in the loft of a two-storey building

A fire above shops forced the closure of a major street in Luton town centre for more than four hours.

Manchester Street was closed after crews were called to the corner of Gordon Street and New Bedford Road at 12:54 GMT.

Bedfordshire Fire Service said 18 firefighters dealt with the blaze in the loft of a two-storey building.

At 16:30 crews were still on scene and dampening down the area, and the road had reopened by 17:30.

Image copyright ANTHONY MARGIOCCHI Image caption At least 18 firefighters were called to the fire in Manchester Street, which links Gordon Street and New Bedford Road