A knife-wielding man shot by police after imprisoning his fiancée in his flat was lawfully killed, an inquest has concluded.

Armed police were sent to Josh Pitt's address in Luton at about 14:00 GMT on 9 November 2016.

Ampthill Coroner's Court heard Katherine Moore called 999 after he assaulted her, locking her in the flat.

The jury said that Mr Pitt, 24, posed an "immediate and imminent threat" to her and the police.

The inquest heard that he had been brandishing knives during a stand-off with police.

Ms Moore had called to report she had been beaten and locked inside their flat at Tracey Court, Hibbert Street, while he went to the shops.

Mr Pitt had returned home to find Ms Moore attempting to barricade herself inside a bedroom. He locked the front door, trapping them inside the flat.

Firearms officers knocked down the door and an officer told the inquest Mr Pitt had threatened to stab them, Ms Moore and himself when they entered.

He had been ordered by the officers to drop the knives, but refused.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Josh Pitt, 24, died after being shot by armed police in Luton in November 2016

A taser used by the officers attempting to restrain Mr Pitt failed to work and a bullet was then shot into his chest from close range, the inquest heard.

He died later in hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bedfordshire Police said it was "vital that such incidents are independently investigated".

Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had found there was "no indication at any stage of the investigation that firearms officers breached the standards of professional behaviour".

"Officers knew Mr Pitt was armed with knives and was effectively holding his partner hostage, threatening to harm her and himself..." he said.

"To prevent an imminent risk to life an armed officer took the difficult decision to deploy their firearm.

"Firearms officers have an exceptionally difficult job and their specialist skills mean they are often faced with extremely dangerous situations when there is a threat to the life of others and themselves.

"While discharging a firearm will always be a last resort for officers, they are highly trained to make split-second decisions in order to protect the public and their colleagues."