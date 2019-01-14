Image copyright Chris Langston Image caption The happy couple show off the engagement ring

A woman who loved going metal detecting as a child is set to wed - after digging up her own engagement ring.

Harriet Haseler, 30, was treated to the surprise proposal by builder Jamille Swainson on Saturday.

The 31-year-old arranged for metal detectorists to bury the ring in Whittington, Shropshire, as part of a romantic weekend break.

Mr Swainson, from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, said he "couldn't be more happy" Miss Haseler said "yes".

The couple spent two hours searching a paddock before Miss Haseler discovered the ring, which had been buried inside a small tin.

"When she pulled it up, she was really excited," Mr Swainson said. "As soon as she opened the little hessian bag inside, I just saw her face light up. She was speechless."

Image copyright Chris Langston Image caption The moment was captured on camera by metal detectorist Chris Langston, of Metal Detecting Holidays

Mr Swainson came up with the idea several months ago after Miss Haseler talked about how much she enjoyed metal detecting with her grandmother as a child.

The proposal was witnessed by a horse called Crunchy in a neighbouring field and as well as the ring, the couple unearthed a Victorian penny, a musket ball and a silver locket.