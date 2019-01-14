Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Chikaodinaka Sandy Mbah was working at the Lister House Surgery in Hatfield

A GP who used a grieving patient's confidential medical records to contact her and ask her out has been suspended for three months.

Chikaodinaka Sandy Mbah was working at the Lister House Surgery in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, when he saw the patient, who had lost a grandparent.

Dr Mbah sent WhatsApp messages to the woman asking her out for a drink, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal heard.

The hearing found he was guilty of misconduct.

'Patient felt uncomfortable'

It was told that Dr Mbah, who had worked at Colchester General Hospital and as a locum GP in Northampton, first saw the the patient, who had mental health issues, in July 2015.

After this, he obtained her phone number and contacted her on "multiple occasions" using WhatsApp.

The patient "felt very uncomfortable" about the conduct of Dr Mbah and said she declined an appointment at the surgery in August 2017 because he was the only doctor available - despite her having extreme stomach pain at the time.

The tribunal was told Dr Mbah was a person of good character who had no convictions, cautions, history of misconduct or regulatory breaches.

It was presented with testimonials in support of Dr Mbah from his medical colleagues.