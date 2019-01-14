Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble died after a crash at about 07:40 GMT on 26 December

A uniformed guard of honour lined up at the funeral of a police officer who was killed on Boxing Day when his car crashed on the way home from work.

PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble, 24, died near Whittlebury in Northamptonshire, following his Thames Valley Police shift in Milton Keynes.

The force's chief constable said he would be "very sadly missed".

His colleagues lined the route for the funeral cortege as it arrived at a crematorium in Milton Keynes.

PC Clayton-Drabble joined the force as a special constable in 2012 before becoming a uniformed response officer in 2014.

The cortege arrived at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium with a police motorcade and was then escorted to the chapel by officers from the force's mounted section.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police officers gave PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble's funeral cortege a guard of honour

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The police motorcade at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Monday

Chief Constable Francis Habgood, who read the force's prayer at the service, said: "We heard tributes from several people and it is clear Dan was a man who touched the hearts of so many.

"He loved his role as a PC with Thames Valley Police and he always wanted to be a police officer since he was very young - an ambition he achieved and excelled at.

"Dan clearly made a positive difference to so many people, including the community he served. We are devastated to lose such a dedicated officer and Dan will be very sadly missed by everyone."

An investigation into the single-vehicle crash, which happened at about 07:40 GMT on 26 December, is being carried out by Northamptonshire Police.